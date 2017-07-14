MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Late Night Food on Maui: Zippy’s

*

BEST LATE NIGHT FOOD

ZIPPY’S

Late night restaurants are few and far between on the Valley Isle, but we can always count on Zippy’s in Kahului for the win. Arrived on a late night flight? Leaving a party or a show at the MACC, it’s after 9pm, and you are starving? Yes, that’s a perfect reason to hit up Zippy’s for their famous Original Recipe Chili (served since 1966). You can also tend to your late night cravings with some of their Golden Fried Chicken, Oxtail Soup, french fries or tantalizing selections from their Napoleon Bakery. 15 Ho‘okele St., Kahului; 808-856-7599; Zippys.com. (AM)

ZIPPY’S 24%

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR 16%

LAHAINA COOLERS 14%