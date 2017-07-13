MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Kid-Friendly on Maui: IHOP

BEST KID-FRIENDLY

IHOP

It’s official: keiki love IHOP. And really, what’s not to love about pancakes with whipped cream faces on them? Friendly service, affordable prices–and regular promotions like “Kids Eat Free”–with lots of options and hearty portions of American comfort food, means the whole family can dine out without emptying the piggy bank or having to get the syrup off the tablecloth at home. 70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; 808-871-4000; Ihopmaui.com. (SC)

IHOP 25%

FLATBREAD 8%

MCDONALD’S 6%