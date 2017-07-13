Maui Time

You are here: Home / Best of Maui / Best Maui Restaurants and Bars, Food and Drink / MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Kid-Friendly on Maui: IHOP

MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Kid-Friendly on Maui: IHOP

by Leave a Comment

BEST KID-FRIENDLY

IHOP

It’s official: keiki love IHOP. And really, what’s not to love about pancakes with whipped cream faces on them? Friendly service, affordable prices–and regular promotions like “Kids Eat Free”–with lots of options and hearty portions of American comfort food, means the whole family can dine out without emptying the piggy bank or having to get the syrup off the tablecloth at home. 70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; 808-871-4000; Ihopmaui.com. (SC)

 

IHOP 25%

FLATBREAD 8%

MCDONALD’S 6%

 

Comments

comments