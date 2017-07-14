MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Kept Secret on Maui: Taverna

BEST KEPT SECRET

TAVERNA

Last year’s Best New Bar is this year’s Best Kept Secret! Taverna is your pick for escaping the bustle of Front Street, and relaxing amidst the beatific surroundings of Kapalua’s lush hillside. Delicious Italian cuisine and creative cocktails that are moderately priced (excepting the “Billionaire” options), local and craft beers on tap, wines, spritzer and negronis are all on offer at its expansive rectangular bar and modern rustic dining room. Tell everyone. 2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-2426; Tavernamaui.com. (SC)

TAVERNA 10%

CAFE DES AMIS 6%

808 BISTRO 5%