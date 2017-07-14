MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Kama’aina Deal on Maui: Ko Restaurant, Fairmont Kealani

BEST KAMA‘AINA DEAL

KO RESTAURANT, FAIRMONT KEALANI

The Fairmont Kea Lani’s Ko Restaurant has been doling out the love for Hawaii residents for years. Voted again for Best Kama‘aina Deal, Ko Restaurant extends to locals a generous “Buy one entree, get the second one free; buy one appetizer, get the second one free,” promotion (for parties of up to eight guests) as well as 25 percent off drinks! With ambience galore, and world-class cuisine, a night at Ko is a good value. 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.; 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com. (SC)

KO 31%

PULEHU 15%

SPAGO MAUI 5%