MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Japanese Food on Maui: Tokyo Tei

BEST JAPANESE FOOD

TOKYO TEI

MauiTime readers love Tokyo Tei’s local, family-style restaurant, voting it this year’s Best Japanese Food on the island. You crave their Shrimp Tempura, Chicken Katsudon, Teriyaki Steak and Teishoku platters with meat and sashimi, served simply and with care. You also love its nostalgic, homey feel for dinner group outings and its Monday through Friday lunch specials. 1063 L. Main St., Wailuku; 808-242-9630; Tokyoteimaui.com. (SC)

 

TOKYO TEI 39%

NUKA’S 13%

JAPENGO 10%

 

