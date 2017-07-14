MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Italian Food on Maui: Sale Pepe

BEST ITALIAN FOOD

SALE PEPE

MauiTime readers have voted Sale Pepe as Maui’s best Italian food for 2017! At Sale Pepe, Maui foodies can find a large menu full of traditional and rustic food from the motherland shaped like a boot. Their menu changes on a seasonal basis, so you could never get bored ordering here. Favorite sfizi (small plates) include a 24 month cured Prosciutto Di Parma Black Label, Olive Di Castelvetrano and the Kealoha Caprese. The house made pasta and pizzas are always to die for, and their wine menu is molto bene. 878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-7667; Salepepemaui.com. (AM)

SALE PEPE 15%

CASANOVA 11%

FABIANI’S 10%