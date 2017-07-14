MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Indian Food on Maui: Monsoon India

BEST INDIAN FOOD

MONSOON INDIA

For the second year in a row, Monsoon India in Kihei has won the title of Maui’s best Indian food. It’s no shock to us, because this elegant Indian restaurant consistently offers delicious North Indian cuisine with fabulous South Maui views. Chef Anu Radha and Tandoori Chef Joseph have created a menu full of perfectly seasoned curries, biryani and Eastern delicacies. Don’t forget to visit them for their Sunday buffet from 11:30am-2pm or call and ask them about their picnic lunches–they’re perfect for a beach day. 760 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-875-6666; Monsoonindiamaui.com. (AM)

MONSOON 63%

KAMANA KITCHEN 14%

INDIA EXPRESS 6%