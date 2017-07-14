MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Healthy Cuisine Restaurant on Maui: Choice Health Bar

BEST HEALTHY CUISINE RESTAURANT
CHOICE HEALTH BAR
Your pick for Best Healthy Restaurant, Choice Health Bar is a “bummer-free zone” where healthful choices, friendly service and yummy goodness await! Choose from an assortment of smoothies, salads, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, Kombucha on tap, or order from the vegan menu–all using fresh, local, organic produce–and chill in the colorful cafe, with plenty of seating and good vibes all around. 1087 Limahana Pl., Lahaina; 808-661-7711; Choicehealthbar.com. (SC)
