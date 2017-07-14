MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Health Food Store on Maui: Mana Foods

BEST HEALTH FOOD STORE

MANA FOODS

For the second year in a row, Paia Town’s legendary natural and organic food market has been voted best health food store on Maui. Yes, you have to brave North Shore traffic to enter Mana’s threshold, but it’s definitely worth it! Mana has an awesome salad bar, great bulk items and a vitamin room, an awesome produce section, and is still one of the best priced grocery stores on Maui. One of our favorite things about Mana Foods is that they have the best staff ever–so much aloha and knowledge in one place is inspiring. 49 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-579-8078; Manafoodsmaui.com. (AM)

MANA FOODS 42%

HAWAIIAN MOONS 17%

ALIVE & WELL 15%