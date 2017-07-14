MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Happy Hour on Maui: Milagros Food Company

BEST HAPPY HOUR
MILAGROS FOOD COMPANY
A long-standing favorite for patio dining in Paia, Milagros Food Company is also your winner for Best Happy Hour. Served 3-6pm daily inside and out, with $3 select beers, $4 house margaritas, and $6 food specials, Milagros is a darn-near Happy Hour miracle. Friendly service, a great selection of tequilas, and they’re the first on Maui to introduce biodegradable straws! So you can now sip your HH ‘rita in eco-style. 3 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-579-8755; Milagrosfoodcompany.com. (SC)
MILAGROS FOOD COMPANY 18%
5 PALMS 17%
TOMMY BAHAMAS 6%
Comments