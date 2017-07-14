MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Food Truck on Maui: Thai Mee Up

BEST FOOD TRUCK

THAI MEE UP

Located across the road from the Costco gas station is where you’ll find Maui’s best food truck, Thai Mee Up. Not only are they the best, but they are also one of the newest food truck restaurants on Maui. Owned by Chef Tom Sribura (who was a chef at Mama’s Fish House for over 20 years), this is where to go to taste fresh favors of Thailand with super reasonable price points. The menu is full of tantalizing items like Pad Thai, Tom Yum and Curry Bowls, but you must try their Fried Cornish Game Hen and the Crispy Garlic Shrimp. Also, don’t sleep on the specials. Thai Mee Up always has a rotating selection of flavor-full daily specials that you’ll definitely want to try. 591 Haleakala Hwy., Kahului; 808-214-3369; Thaimeeup.com. (AM)

THAI MEE UP 12%

MAUI FRESH STREATERY 9%

MO ‘ONO 8%