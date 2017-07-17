MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Fish Tacos on Maui: Frida’s Mexican Beach House

BEST FISH TACOS

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE

Our readers say that if you love fish tacos, Frida’s in Lahaina is where to go! Not only is Frida’s the best place on Maui for tacos, but it’s also Mark Ellman’s (owner of Honu’s and Mala’s) newest restaurant venture. It’s the absolute best place to go on Maui for authentic and rare Mexican selections. No, not just the fish tacos, but for items that are rarely found outside of Mexico like the Tiger Prawn Mojo De Ajo, Mezcal Oyster Shooters, Cactus Fries and the Ahi Aguachile. We invite you to enjoy gorgeous views from Mala Wharf and see what this place is all about. 1287 Front St., Lahaina; 808-661-1287; Fridasmaui.com. (AM)

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE 28%

THE FISH MARKET MAUI 19%

HORHITOS 15%