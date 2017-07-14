MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Fish Sandwich on Maui: Paia Fish Market

BEST FISH SANDWICH

PAIA FISH MARKET

With an original flagship store operation in Paia, and now two more locations in Kihei and Lahaina, you better find yourself at a Paia Fish Market as soon as possible. This family-owned business is exactly what you’d expect and more for the best fish sandwich on Maui, fresh sashimi, local food plates, epic caesar salads and more. With a casual, yet beach-lover inspired atmosphere, Paia Fish Market always provides tasty meals, full plates and an overall awesome experience. Pro tip: order any fish sandwich (they’re all delicious) and get a side of French fries and an extra side of their coleslaw. 100 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-579-8030; Paiafishmarket.com. (AM)

PAIA FISH MARKET 52%

COCONUT’S FISH CAFE 8%

CAFE MAMBO 5%