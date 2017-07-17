Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Fish and Chips on Maui: Eskimo Candy

BEST FISH AND CHIPS

ESKIMO CANDY

Eskimo Candy Seafood Market started as a local wholesale operation in 1987. When they opened their shark-bedecked cafe in 2003, ravenous pirate-types fell for their fast and fresh seafood and meat dishes, hook line and sinker. Although most known for their Poke Bowls, Eskimo Candy won your votes for their ample portions of lightly battered fish–available with ono, mahi or opakapaka–and crispy seasoned fries. 2665 Wai Wai Pl., Kihei; 808-879-5686; Eskimocandy.com. (SC)

 

