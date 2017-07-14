MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Fine Dining on Maui: Lahaina Grill

BEST FINE DINING
LAHAINA GRILL
Since its inception in 1990, Lahaina Grill has earned multiple Hale ‘Aina Awards, ‘Aipono Awards and MauiTime readers’ accolades–it’s also this year’s winner for Best Fine Dining. You love Lahaina Grill for special occasions, noshing on entrees like sautéed mahi-mahi with Kula spinach, herb-infused mashed potatoes, gorgonzola, pancetta and chardonnay beurre blanc; and Maui-onion-and-sesame-seed-crusted, seared ahi with vanilla bean jasmine rice, and apple cider-soy butter vinaigrette. 127 Lahainaluna Rd.; 808-667-5117; Lahainagrill.com. (SC)
LAHAINA GRILL 20%
MAMA’S FISH HOUSE 17%
GERARD’S 7%
Comments