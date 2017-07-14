MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Filipino Food on Maui: Max’s Restaurant

BEST FILIPINO FOOD

MAX’S RESTAURANT

In February of 2016, Oahu’s favorite Filipino restaurant opened a location at the Maui Mall. If you haven’t had a chance to dine there yet, make sure to put this on your list of to-do’s. Max’s is a great place for a family-style lunch or dinner with big share plates and authentic menu items from the Philippines. Perhaps the most popular dish Max’s is known for is their fried chicken, but they also have delicious lumpia, adobo and crispy Lechon Kawali Sig. Having people over but don’t want to cook? No worries–they do party platters, too. 70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; 808-419-6784; Maxsrestaurantusa.com. (AM)

