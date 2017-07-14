MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Female Bartender on Maui: Ginny Block, Spanky’s

BEST FEMALE BARTENDER

GINNY BLOCK, SPANKY’S

Spanky’s Riptide, with its colorful outpost at 505 Front Street, is like an open-air clubhouse for sports lovers who like to drink. Or drink lovers who like sports. Either way, you can count on Best Female Bartender Ginny Block to be your supercool clubhouse leader when she’s womanning the bar, hitting it out of the park with cold libations and warm smiles for all. 505 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-2337; Spankysmaui.com. (SC)

KATIE HEALY, PINT AND CORK 5%

MAYA ALEXANDER, DOWN THE HATCH 5%