MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Farmers Market on Maui: Upcountry Farmers Market

MauiTime readers choose the Upcountry Farmer’s Market as the best on the island. Located behind the Kulamalu Center (near Long’s in Pukalani), you’ll find this beautiful country-style market every Saturday morning from 7-11am. It’s not just a weekly thing–it’s a community experience in itself. Here, you’ll find locally grown organic produce, flowers, fresh baked breads, warm samosas, raw and vegan foods, locally made jewelry, art, tropical plants and more. This is a great market to initiate into your weekly shopping routine with keiki activities and friendly aloha vibes. 6240 Kula Hwy.; Upcountryfarmersmarket.com. (AM)

UPCOUNTRY FARMER’S MARKET 55%

HONOKOWAI FARMER’S MARKET 13%

MAUI SWAP MEET 6%