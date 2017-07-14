MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Dining With A View on Maui: Gannon’s Wailea

BEST DINING WITH A VIEW
GANNON’S WAILEA
Whether you’re brunching, supping on the lanai, or lounging in the Red Bar for Happy Hour, Gannon’s offers spectacular views–but especially for sunset. Perched midway between Wailea’s Gold and Emerald Courses, Gannon’s terraced outpost overlooks Makena Bay and ʻAlalakeiki Channel. Past the jutting peak of Makena State Park to the left, diners can spot the tiny islet of Molokini, with Maui Nui’s smallest island Kaho‘olawe, looming just beyond. 100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. (SC)
