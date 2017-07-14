MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Cocktail & Bar on Maui: Cow Pig Bun, Bourbon

BEST COCKTAIL & BAR

COW PIG BUN, BOURBON

Sometimes we like to keep our drinks simple. Top quality bourbon, served neat, takes the edge off, while making us feel like the classy broads we are. Or the manly man we might be. Anyway, it’s not about gender. It’s about your Best Cocktail & Bar: Bourbon at Cow Pig Bun, which has a nice long list of the good stuff, in a cozy cool bar that’s away from the populated fray of South Kihei, with actual mixologists and surprisingly decent sunset views. 535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com. (SC)

COW PIG BUN, BOURBON 20%

TIFFANY’S, JACK AND COKE 9%

FLEETWOOD’S, MAI TAI 8%