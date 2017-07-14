MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Chef on Maui: Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof

BEST CHEF

SHELDON SIMEON, TIN ROOF

Maui loves Chef Sheldon Simeon so much! From Top Chef to Star Noodle, Migrant to Tin Roof, this Maui chef and restaurateur is a local legend. Taste and experience Maui’s best chef in action at Tin Roof in Kahului. Open from 10am-2pm Monday-Saturday, get your okole there for the best lunch of your life. Choose from items like the Kau Kau Tins, Poke Bowl, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Saimin and Dry Mein. 360 Papa Pl. Ste Y, Kahului; 808-868-0753; Tinroofmaui.com. (AM)

SHELDON SIMEON, TIN ROOF 18%

JEFF SCHEER, MILL HOUSE 9%

CHEF TYLUN PANG, KO RESTAURANT 6%