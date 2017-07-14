MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Business Lunch on Maui: Cafe O’Lei

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH
Cafe O’Lei
MauiTime readers repeatedly vote Cafe O’Lei for Best Business Lunch, whether dining at The Dunes or their original location in Kihei. Business lunchers appreciate Cafe O’Lei for their cozy, cool interior with plentiful seating, a midday menu of fresh and flavorful dishes with island flair, popular “plate lunch” specials, reasonable prices, and a full bar for those extra-special business meetings–expensed or not. 2439 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-891-1368; 1333 Maui Lani Pkwy, Kahului, HI 96732; (808) 877-0073; Cafeoleirestaurants.com. (SC)
CAFE O’LEI 21%
BISTRO CASANOVA 13%
NALU’S 10%
