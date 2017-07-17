MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Burger on Maui: Cool Cat Cafe

BEST BURGER

COOL CAT CAFE

Ok. This is pretty epic. Cool Cat Cafe is the winner of the best burger on Maui for the fourteenth time (in a row)! If you haven’t had one of their many mouthwatering burger selections yet, here’s the loud siren calling!! Open for lunch and dinner, this West Maui burger hot spot is ultra famous for having the longest menu of burgers on Maui- all amazing. Whether you’re a meat eater, non-beef eater, only-poultry eater, pescaterian or vegetarian, there’s something here for you. My favorite is the Frisco, served with your choice of toppings on grilled sourdough bread. 658 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com. (AM)

COOL CAT CAFE 24%

TEDDY’S BURGERS 16%

STEWZ MAUI BURGERS 6%