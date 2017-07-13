MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Buffet on Maui: Ka’anapali Beach Hotel

BEST BUFFET

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL

Big up’s to Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel for being Maui’s best buffet! Whether you’re celebrating Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Easter or your favorite person’s birthday–this is definitely where you should go. First, the location is incredible. Second, KBH is legendary. But most importantly, the menu dishes served are well-portioned (big) and the service is always filled with the kind of aloha service you want and appreciate. We love KBH. 2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.; 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. (AM)

KAANAPALI BEACH HOTEL 29%

KAHILI RESTAURANT 22%

GRAND WAILEA 8%