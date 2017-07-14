Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Breakfast on Maui: Kihei Caffe

by

BEST BREAKFAST

Kihei Caffe

Your vote for Maui’s Best Breakfast five years in a row, Kihei Caffe is the place to get your most important meal of the day. With hearty breakfasts served until 2pm daily, Kihei Caffe offers a few highly coveted outside tables. There’s also a long sidewalk-adjacent counter facing Kalama Park across the street for prime people-watching while mowing down your Loco Moco and banana-mac nut pancakes. 1945 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-2230; Kiheicaffe.com. (SC)

 

KIHEI CAFFE 19%

GAZEBO RESTAURANT 9%

CASTAWAY CAFE 6%

 

