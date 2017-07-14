MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Bento on Maui: TJ Warehouse

BEST BENTO
TJ WAREHOUSE
For pure efficiency and gastronomic satisfaction, few things beat a bento. For a vast selection of pre-packaged bento meals at reasonable prices, TJ’s Warehouse is this year’s Best Bento. TJ’s is open daily, with friendly service and all manner of Asian groceries, hot prepared foods at its okazuya deli, fresh seafood, as well as kitchen goods, dishware and catering services. 875 Alua St., Wailuku; 808-249-0825; Tjscateringmaui.com. (SC)
TJ WAREHOUSE 44%
OYAKO TEI 11%
PUKALANI SUPERETTE 11%
