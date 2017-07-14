MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best BBQ on Maui: Fat Daddy’s Smoke House

BEST BBQ

FAT DADDY’S SMOKEHOUSE

One of biggest indicators of an eatery’s forthcoming deliciousness is the aroma that wafts from its kitchen. In the case of Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse, voted Best BBQ on Maui this year, a heady scent of smoked and spiced meat will smack you in the face as soon as you are within 50 feet of its front doors, activating your salivary glands and enticing you to order brisket, ribs, chicken and the ever-intriguing Burnt Ends. 1913 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-8711; Fatdaddysmaui.com. (SC)

FAT DADDY’S SMOKEHOUSE 38%

BEACH BUM’S BAR & GRILL 28%

MAMA’S RIB’S & ROTISSERIE 12%