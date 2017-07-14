MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Barista & Coffee on Maui: Megan Kanekoa, Wailuku Coffee Co.

BEST BARISTA & COFFEE
MEGAN KANEKOA, WAILUKU COFFEE CO.
Our readers say the vivacious Megan Kanekoa makes the best cup a joe. Wailuku Coffee Co. is the place to be for an excellent coffee drink. This talented lady knows espresso culture like the back of her hand. Her cafe specializes in fresh cafe cuisine, daily baked goods, gluten-free and vegan items, superb coffee drinks, smoothies, lemonades, fresh juices and milkshakes. 26 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com. (JR)
MEGAN KANEKOA, WAILUKU COFFEE CO 27%
ANNE DUBSKY, MAUI COFFEE ROASTERS 10%
CHRISTINA SARASOLA, ALBA’S CUBAN COLADAS 6%
