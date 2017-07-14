MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Bar on Maui: Down the Hatch

BEST BAR

Down the Hatch

The Westside loves Down the Hatch for its centrally located, shaded courtyard oasis of drinks and dishes served with “Southern aloha.” And since its recent appearances on the Travel Channel’s Booze Traveler: Best Bars and the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, so does the rest of the world. In addition to its extended happy hour (2-6pm), this festive Front Street bar is a late-night hot spot for the drinking masses. 658 Front St., Lahaina; 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. (SC)

DOWN THE HATCH 17%

WHAT ALE’S YOU 8%

DOG & DUCK 4%