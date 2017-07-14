MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Bakery on Maui: Komoda Store & Bakery

BEST BAKERY

KOMODA STORE & BAKERY

For three consecutive years, the amazing Komoda Store & Bakery in Makawao has won Maui’s best bakery title by our lovely readers. If you haven’t yet been, then you don’t know Maui as well as you think you do. Next time your sweet tooth is begging for some out-of-this-world 100 percent satisfaction, head up to Makawao for yummy cream puffs, glazed stick donuts (that literally melt in your mouth), guava malasadas and butter rolls. Komoda’s is closed on Sunday’s and Wednesday’s and opens at 7am every other day of the week. Our suggestion is to arrive as early as possible, because they do sell out fast, and then you’re tears will just be rolling down the slopes of Haleakala. 3674 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-7261. (AM)

KOMODA’S BAKERY 25%

STILLWELL’S BAKERY AND CAFE 16%

MAUI PIE COMPANY 8%