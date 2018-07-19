MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Worst State Blunder on Maui: Bypass Road

WORST STATE BLUNDER

BYPASS ROAD

The road to Lahaina has suffered from coastal erosion, construction, and notorious daily traffic jams. The County decided to cut off the old road at the halfway mark and connect it directly to the overpass road that feeds down into the Lahaina Cannery mall. The traffic jams were three times as bad until the County finally reopened the old road as a merge lane into the bypass. Now the road is the same as before except cars can decide between the old and new road, moving one bottleneck a little while leaving other problems unaddressed. Once again Maui County fist fights a road and loses. (ME)

BYPASS ROAD 19%

RAIL PROJECT 17%

SEAWALLS 7%