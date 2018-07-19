MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Worst Environmental Issue on Maui: Dying Coral Reefs

WORST ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUE

DYING CORAL REEFS

Maui’s coral reefs need more help than ever, but the good news is that there are a host of nonprofits, marine scientists, organizations, and philanthropists helping to restore, protect, and improve the overall health of Maui’s coral reefs. The best way our community can continue to support these efforts isn’t just by volunteering, but how you spend your money and how you vote in the upcoming elections. For more info, research work that’s being done by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, Oceanwide Science Institute, HAMER, Sharktastic, and Surfrider Foundation. (AM)

DYING CORAL REEFS 42%

MONSANTO GMOS 27%

SLUG/RAT WORM DISEASE 12%