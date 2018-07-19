MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Worst County Blunder on Maui: Homeless

WORST COUNTY BLUNDER

HOMELESS

Maui’s biggest County blunder is our homeless issue. It’s actually not an issue, it’s a serious problem. When you think about homeless folks on Maui, your mind might go to Kanaha Beach Park. In fact, that’s the Hollywood version of homeless life on Maui. Folks, this is a huge problem that we all have a part in restoring. The first thing you can do is vote in our upcoming election. No Maui resident deserves to be out of a home due to a high cost of living, serious lack of resources, lack of adult education, and the terrifying AirBnB domination that we’re all currently dealing with. (AM)

HOMELESS 27%

24/7 LIQUOR SALES 16%

MOVING IAO SACRED ROCKS 15%