MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best School Teacher on Maui: Cassie Coondradt

BEST SCHOOL TEACHER

CASSIE COONDRADT

Being a teacher isn’t easy. There are pressures from administration, long hours needed to develop curriculum, and constant tests of empathy and patience while understanding the unique world of each child. Indeed, it takes a special kind of person to be a teacher, and an extraordinarily special person to be the teacher that touches enough lives to be voted the 2018 best teacher of Maui by our readers. Congratulations, Ms. Coondradt. Teachers like you that make a difference are the real MVPs. (AB)

CASSIE COONDRADT 3%

DANI DEJESUS 2%

JANELL SIMPLICANO 1%