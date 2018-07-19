MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Scariest Public Figure on Maui: Donald Trump

SCARIEST PUBLIC FIGURE

DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump has been voted Maui’s Scariest Public Figure for two years now – also how long he’s been POTUS. Sure, his fly-away comb over, mini hands, Twitter account, threats to grab you by the p*ssy, treasonous acts, and creepy voice are scary. But, what’s truly horrifying is that his list of heinous acts are unfortunately too long for this write up. As of late it includes more racial epithets, attacking the #metoo movement, separating children from their parents, and making continuous efforts to undermine the constitution of the United States of America, a country that is supposed to be a place of equal rights, equal protection and freedom of the press. (AM)

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?lang=en

DONALD TRUMP 81%

GLENN MUKAI 10%

HILLARY CLINTON 1%