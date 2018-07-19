MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Public Restroom on Maui: Lahaina Harbor

BEST PUBLIC RESTROOM

LAHAINA HARBOR

A public bathroom that provides toilet paper, toilet seat covers, weekly cleaning, trash cans, paper towels, soap, and a mat at the sink is rare on Maui (trust us, we’ve written on it) so it goes against the grain when all of these things are available at one public bathroom. It’s a little suspicious that this one bathroom happens to be by the harbor where every tourist submarine and whale watching tour comes to dock. Lahaina Harbor bathroom is nice but it should be the county standard and not the county outlier. (ME)

(Lahaina)

LAHAINA HARBOR 50%

KALAMA PARK 23%

KAMAOLE II 20%