MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Political Scandal on Maui: False Ballistic Missile

WORST POLITICAL SCANDAL

FALSE BALLISTIC MISSILE

On a Saturday morning in January, our cell phones went off with the warning: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” It was one of those moments that everyone had a story about later. What happened next in the minds and hearts of our state’s residents varied wildly: panic, shelter-seeking, texting and calling and going online, jumping into laundry rooms and sewers, or doing nothing at all. If nothing else, this humongous error gave us insight: into our government, our loved ones’ behaviors when faced with crisis, and into ourselves. Who we thought to call, what we thought to do, and what went through our minds when many of us mentally faced a situation far beyond any of our control shows us a bit more of who we are, and who we might want to be if something like this ever happens again – real or not. All because some old boy government employee couldn’t lose his job despite a decade of infractions, including mixing up real life and drills twice before. Auwe. (LH)

FALSE BALLISTIC MISSILE 57%

RUSSIA MEDDLING IN ELECTION 15%

LIQUOR COMMISSION NEPOTISM 12%