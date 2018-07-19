Maui Time

You are here: Home / Best of Maui / Best Maui Politics Community and Environment / MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Political Activist on Maui: Tiare Lawrence

MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Political Activist on Maui: Tiare Lawrence

by Leave a Comment

BEST POLITICAL ACTIVIST

TIARE LAWRENCE

Without a doubt, MauiTime readers have voted Tiare as best political activist because she really is. She believes that in order for Maui to thrive, our island needs to support our small business farmers and working families. She believes in protecting our environment and she also believes in supporting natural resources. She is someone that we want on our ticket now, and in future years. Mahalo Tiare! (AM)

https://www.facebook.com/tiare.lawrence

TIARE LAWRENCE 31%

KAI NISHIKI 17%

SUMMER STAR 15%

Comments

comments