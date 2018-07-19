MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Environmental Non-Profit on Maui: Surfrider Foundation

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL NON-PROFIT

SURFRIDER FOUNDATION

MauiTime readers vote Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter as this year’s favorite environmental nonprofit! They’re dedicated to protecting Maui’s oceans, waves, and beaches by advocating on a county level and taking action in the community. “Rise Above Plastics” is one of their current campaigns that includes volunteer-based monthly beach clean-ups. They also have a ton of fun community events that support their mission like surf movie nights, restaurant fundraisers, and concerts throughout the year. To learn more, check out their website, volunteer with them, and donate. (AM)

https://maui.surfrider.org/

SURFRIDER FOUNDATION 20%

HAWAIIAN ISLAND LAND TRUST 14%

MAUI TOMORROW 13%