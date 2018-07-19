MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best County Official on Maui: Elle Cochran

BEST COUNTY OFFICIAL

ELLE COCHRAN

As a born-and-raised Maui resident and council member for four terms, Elle Cochran won Maui residents’ vote on our ballot for her reputation for representing local interests, listening, and seeking different perspectives. After eight years as a representative, she is now seeking the mayoral seat. Cochran began her political career as a surfer getting involved in efforts to save Honolua Bay, which sparked her interest in continuing to influence policy. Two initiatives she has been active on have been the polystyrene ban and pesticide free county park, and some priorities she cited during her interview with our editor Axel Beers were housing and employment. “Not a good old-boy,” as a bumper sticker I recently saw said, Cochran is a candidate for the people, and the people have spoken. (LH)

http://mauicounty.us/cochran/

ELLE COCHRAN 27%

ALAN M. ARAKAWA 13%

DON GUZMAN 9%