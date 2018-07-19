MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Community Non-Profit on Maui: Boys & Girls Club of Maui

BEST COMMUNITY NON-PROFIT

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF MAUI

There should be no questions about this. A free organization that takes in children, straight from school on the MEO bus, and entertains them and makes study time, exercise, and social interaction available until their parents are finished with work and they can come and pick up their keiki. Such organizations are few on the mainland, their prices are exorbitant, and they do not have nice people. God bless the Boys & Girls Club of Maui. (ME)

https://www.bgca.org/

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF MAUI 11%

WOMEN HELPING WOMEN MAUI 10%

HOSPICE MAUI 9%