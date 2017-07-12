MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Teacher on Maui: Maris Van Der Lee

BEST TEACHER

MARIS VAN DER LEE

Without all the teachers in the world, our civilization would be, well, in a very bad place. They teach us fundamental skills in the early stages of our lives that kickstart our education. Especially in early years, teachers can have profound influences on how a child develops (not that there’s already a ton of pressure on teachers, especially considering what we see on the news every night). For MauiTime readers, Maris Van Der Lee, a third grade teacher at Waihee Elementary, exemplifies how we want our teachers to perform, and for that, we thank her. (LK)

MARIS VAN DER LEE 4%

SARA BUSH 4%

SHANNON FIELDS EUSTACE 4%