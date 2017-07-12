MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best State Blunder on Maui: Not Passing The Ban On Oxybenzone

BEST STATE BLUNDER

NOT PASSING THE BAN ON OXYBENZONE

Dear State of Hawaii: On behalf of all conscious residents, we’d just like to say that we don’t understand your senseless decision to let the ban on Oxybenzone die. Senator Will Espero, D–Ewa Beach, introduced a really awesome bill that would have helped save our coral reef systems and marine life. Don’t you know that Oxybenzone causes coral bleaching? What harm would this ban do to anyone? It would have help our rare and beautiful reefs and marine life thrive. Sincerely, Truly Disappointed. PS: Get your act together already. (AM)

NOT PASSING THE BAN ON OXYBENZONE 11%

HAWAIIAN INTERISLAND SUPERFERRY 10%

HOMELESS ISSUE 6%