MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Scariest Public Figure on Maui: Donald Trump

SCARIEST PUBLIC FIGURE

DONALD TRUMP

Well, this is no shock! Once again, the man with the orange face, tiny hands, clammy handshakes, Dementia symptoms, borderline Tourette’s Syndrome, potty mouth and affinity for Twitter and Diet Coke has won the scariest public figure award. MauiTime readers are the best! You guys are so smart, and really know how to pick the devil out of a room full of crooks, thieves, liars and possible human clones. I’d love to say that I hope he doesn’t win scariest figure for 2018, but I’m pretty sure this is a four-year term for him, unless of course Republicans finally get a clue and impeach him (yeah, right). FDT! (AM)

DONALD TRUMP 49%

GLENN MUKAI 32%

UNKNOWN 3%