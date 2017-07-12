MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Public Restroom on Maui: Kamaole II

BEST PUBLIC RESTROOM

Kamaole II

This might seem like a curious category but only when you really need a restroom do you appreciate its value. The Best Public Restroom, we say, is one that is conveniently located, clean, and in good working condition. Thank goodness for Kamaole Beach II and all its lovely, intimate, less populated park space–which means better access to its throned stalls, and floors less likely to be covered in wet sand and gleeful nonchalance. S. Kihei Rd. (SC)

KAMAOLE II 8%

LAHAINA HARBOR 5%

KALAMA PARK 5%