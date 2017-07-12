MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Political Scandal on Maui: LC Nepotism

BEST POLITICAL SCANDAL

LC NEPOTISM

This has been a scandal at the Maui County Department of Liquor Control for as long as I’ve lived on Maui, and it goes back much further than that. Back in 2003, when I first started reported on the LC, I was astonished to find that then-LC Director Frank Silva employed two of his sons in the department, though to be fair there was at least one level of management between them. Today, current LC Director Glenn Mukai and his daughter Karilee Yoshizawa, a supervising investigator, work out of the same office (though once again, one level of management separates them). It’s nice of our readers to notice this, and recognize it as a problem, but honestly, it’s nothing remotely new. (AP)

LC NEPOTISM 16%

ALAN ARAKAWA’S SACRED ROCKS STATEMENT 9%

RUSSIAN MEDDLING IN ELECTIONS 8%