MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Political Activist on Maui: Tiare Lawrence

BEST POLITICAL ACTIVIST

TIARE LAWRENCE

A community organizer and People’s Congress Coordinator for the Hawaii Alliance for Progressive Action (HAPA), Tiare Lawrence has been a star among Maui’s activists for a while now. Sure, she lost in her bid to unseat Rep. Kyle Yamashita, D–Upcountry, in 2016, but only by a slim 350 or so votes. She helped organize the 2015 Aloha Aina Unity March in Waikiki, in which thousands of people took to the streets to to express their hopes for greater land preservation throughout Hawaii, and today she’s a leading voice for those on Maui who want to see a lot less big business influence in local politics. (AP)

