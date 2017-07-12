MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Maui Police Officer on Maui: David Wikoli

BEST MAUI POLICE OFFICER

OFFICER DAVID WIKOLI

The retirement of Officer Keith Taguma–the terror of Wailuku Town who wrote many thousands of parking tickets each year from either his little golf cart or his three-wheel motor trike–at the end of 2014 posed a real quandary for the Maui Police Department. But his replacement, Officer David Wikoli, has proven more than adequate–especially given his difficult assignment. “His primary responsibility is to mitigate traffic congestion in Wailuku Town, and ensure that the area is monitored, regulated and enforced in conjunction with applicable traffic laws and ordinances,” states the Maui PD’s 2015 annual report. Though we must say that Wikoli’s popularity with MauiTime readers leads us to speculate that he may not be dropping the hammer on nearly as many residents as his predecessor. (AP)

OFFICER DAVID WIKOLI 21%

OFFICER KEITH TAGUMA 13%

OFFICER MIKE VAITULALA 8%