MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Environmental Non-Profit on Maui: Surfrider Foundation

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL NON-PROFIT
SURFRIDER FOUNDATION
Surfrider Foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting our ocean, waves and beaches. Its volunteer-based Maui Chapter hosts monthly beach cleanups, recently launched water testing and Rise Above Plastics programs protecting coastal areas, and advocates at the County level to ensure a healthy future for Maui coastlines. For volunteering opportunities or to find out about local Surfrider Foundation events, including surf movie nights and concerts, visit Maui.surfrider.org. (SC)
SURFRIDER FOUNDATION 22%
MAUI TOMORROW 16%
HAWAIIAN ISLAND LAND TRUST 7%
Comments