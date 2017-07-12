Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Environmental Non-Profit on Maui: Surfrider Foundation

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL NON-PROFIT

SURFRIDER FOUNDATION

Surfrider Foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting our ocean, waves and beaches. Its volunteer-based Maui Chapter hosts monthly beach cleanups, recently launched water testing and Rise Above Plastics programs protecting coastal areas, and advocates at the County level to ensure a healthy future for Maui coastlines. For volunteering opportunities or to find out about local Surfrider Foundation events, including surf movie nights and concerts, visit Maui.surfrider.org. (SC)

 

SURFRIDER FOUNDATION 22%

MAUI TOMORROW 16%

HAWAIIAN ISLAND LAND TRUST 7%

 

