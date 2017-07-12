MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Environmental Issue on Maui: Monsanto GMOs

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUE

MONSANTO GMOS

No surprise here–the growing of genetically modified corn on Maui (as well as Monsanto and GMOs in general) have been major issues to MauiTime readers for many years. Though the 2014 anti-GMO ballot measure was later struck down in court, changing demographics and the considerable popularity of the idea of getting rid of genetically modified plants means the issue isn’t going away. (AP)

CORAL REEFS DYING 8%

SLUG/RAT WORM DISEASE 7%